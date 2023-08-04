No room at the inn: Why you can’t find a hotel room in Windsor-Essex this weekend
A busy weekend is in store for Windsor-Essex and Detroit, as local lodging in Windsor is at or near capacity.
The head of Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island said nine major local hotels are sold-out on Saturday, and could be limited through the remainder of the weekend.
“It's a great problem to have,” said CEO Gordon Orr. “Especially after when you consider these past two and a half years or so.”
Orr said there are many events happening in the region and across the river in Detroit this Civic holiday long weekend, including two concerts at the casino, the PGA Tour Windsor Championship, Hogs for Hospice, Windsor-Essex Pride events, WWE SummerSlam, Detroit Tigers games, and the Ontario Summer Football League championships.
Orr said the best advice for anyone looking for a room is to book well in advance, “We did call around on Wednesday and found out that Saturday night was sold out, Friday night is in a sold out position and Sunday night is even strong.”
Orr said, “So there's a chance you might get a hotel room. Certainly I suggest you call ahead. But if this has taught us anything, it's book early!”
Orr told CTV News the local hotel industry is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, noting there are still two area hotels filled with asylum seekers.
“Our stats tell us that June year over year, we're up about 11 and a half per cent and the average daily rate is about $12 extra. And then on top of that year to date, our occupancy is trending at 17 and a half per cent higher than it was this time last year, so we're on the right path, there's no question about it,” said Orr.
Meantime, Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino called the busy weekend ahead a turning point and step forward for the local community.
“This used to be the norm,” Agostino said. “And this is just another sign of us coming back coming back from COVID, coming back from all the disastrous stuff that's been happening to us along the way. This is a good signal of things coming back.”
“And listen, I certainly don't have my head buried in the sand. I know some of the things that are going on downtown, and we're fighting on all fronts. But this is another step in the right direction. And it's something that's not manufactured by the government. It's not something that's done as a political presence. This is done by the people,” he continued.
“There's so much going on within our community,” Agostino exclaimed. “You've got all the Pride festivities that are happening. You’ve got the Farmers Market, which is going to bring down at least 3,000 people Saturday. So we are talking about a massive amount of people.”
Agostino added, “And then top it off, you’ve got the Tigers playing at home. There's so much going on. There's so much activity. And of course, what better place to stay and play than downtown Windsor.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Four suspects wanted in connection to auto theft, fraud
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes
As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
-
'We’re kind of losing money': Businesses share frustrations about Hespeler Village road closures for weekly event
A seasonal street closure in Cambridge is causing concern for some business owners.
-
Crews put out fire at Waterloo home
Waterloo Fire says no one was home when flames broke at a townhouse on Harvard Road Friday afternoon.
London
-
London, Ont. business owner speaks out after security cameras capture suspicious behaviour
Joe O’Neil operates his family funeral home in London's downtown core, and his business is a frequent victim of theft and property damage. Yet one incident, where no crime was committed, has left him shaking his head.
-
Long weekend emergency room closures
It’s going to be an even longer long weekend for those with emergency health care needs in Wingham and Durham. Hospital emergency rooms in both communities are closed until Sunday night at 7 p.m.
-
London, Ont. man sentenced for role in Grant Norton homicide case
Grant Norton was friends with Joseph Hodgkin, 52, for a long time. However in the middle of the night on July 7, 2020, an intoxicated Hodgkin was called to a woman's home in the area of Adelaide and Ada streets area requesting help.
Barrie
-
Sampson acquitted in first degree murder trial verdict
Rob Sampson, the man charged with first degree murder in the 2019 death of mother of five Tracy Reid has been acquitted.
-
Barrie citizen alerts police to mens' suspicious behaviour
Two men were checking out cars were spotted by a citizen who called 911.
-
Kempenfest celebrates 51 years on Barrie's waterfront
Sprawled across more than two kilometres of Barrie's waterfront, the annual event features more than 350 artisans and craft vendors, a midway, and two stages of live music.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe meets with Alstom officials as O-Train shutdown continues into a third weekend
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe met with officials from Alstom on Friday, as work continued to reposition the restraining rails on the light-rail transit system with the goal to resume O-Train service on Aug. 14.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new link connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
Toronto
-
Video shows stolen truck slamming into stopped traffic at Brampton intersection
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
-
Boy impaled by scooter in Scarborough taken to hospital
Toronto police say a boy was impaled after falling off his scooter in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Friday afternoon.
-
Violent car theft in Caledon caught on video as police seek suspect
Police have released a video showing a violent car theft in Caledon last May involving a suspect wanted for several similar incidents in Peel Region.
Montreal
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
-
NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive
New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Manitoba claiming former employer has failed to pay her all owed wages
A Ukrainian woman living in Winnipeg is speaking out saying her former employer has failed to pay her and several other Ukrainian employees.
-
Man caught shooting geese in St. Vital Park: Manitoba Conservation
Manitoba Conservation officers have responded to a number of calls over the last several months, including an incident where a man was shooting geese in Winnipeg.
-
Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.
Calgary
-
String of break-ins puts Inglewood businesses on edge
Six break-ins and a daytime robbery have businesses in Inglewood scratching their heads -- and beefing up security.
-
'Think of it like a potluck supper': Calgary Fringe returns to Inglewood
Not everyone spends the August long weekend camping in the mountains. Some Calgarians spend it discovering independent theatre gems at the Calgary Fringe Festival.
-
Lethbridge father sentenced to 7 years in assault case involving six-week-old baby girl
A Lethbridge father who pleaded guilty in a horrific case of abuse that left a six-week-old girl hospitalized with traumatic injuries has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Edmonton
-
Body found in burning vehicle Friday morning, police seeking security footage
A body was found in a burning vehicle in northeast Edmonton in the early hours Friday.
-
Machete attacks in northeast Edmonton lead to attempted murder, aggravated assault charges for B.C. man
A B.C. man faces an attempted murder charge among others following a violent machete attack on multiple people overnight Monday in northeast Edmonton.
-
Alberta man pleads guilty to sexual contact with a child
An 18-year-old Kitscoty man pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a child on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'She's part of Rebecca': Grieving B.C. family reunited with dog that ran away after fatal crash
A dog who was involved in a fatal collision on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway has been safely returned to the grieving family of Rebecca Hoogstraten.
-
Man sold 'large amount' of drugs out of RV at B.C. music festival, police allege
Police are recommending charges against a 45-year-old Vancouver man accused of dealing a "large amount" of drugs at the Shambhala Music Festival last month.
-
B.C. sees record number of cases of parasite-induced gastrointestinal illness
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is reminding the public to take precautions to prevent gastrointestinal illness after seeing a record number of infections caused by a parasite normally found in tropical and subtropical climates.