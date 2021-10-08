No proof of vaccine necessary to donate blood this Thanksgiving

Windsor, Ont. -

Twenty-five blood donation appointments remain open in Windsor-Essex this long-holiday weekend, down from the previously reported 74 earlier this week.

Canadian Blood Services officials say local donors are filling the gap, but remain steadfast that more are needed this Thanksgiving weekend.

“It is a struggle for us to collect the blood and blood products that we require for patients in need,” territory manager, Marisa Gatfield says.

Gatfield says donations often decrease on long weekends as travel and family activities make it challenging for people to find time to donate.

Gatfield tells CTV News blood donations before and during Thanksgiving will help ensure that ongoing patient needs are met.

“It is really important that we fill every appointment slot.”

Gatfield explains proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required to donate blood, but that safety protocols and pandemic guidelines remain in place.

“Donors vaccination status is not required to enter a collection site,” Gatfield adds. “Even though things are lifting up slowly, we are still maintaining those protocols. So, PPE, we’re providing donors with surgical masks. So, you need to wear a mask to enter the premise.”

Appointments are necessary at 3909 Grand Marais Road East, Windsor and remain available on:

Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors who make an appointment are encouraged to keep it, as missed or cancelled appointments are difficult to fill.