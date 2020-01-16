No injuries reported as car smashes into Tecumseh Shoppers Drug Mart
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 1:59PM EST
Tecumseh firefighters responded to the crash at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Manning Road in Tecumseh on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Courtesy Tecumseh Fire)
WINDSOR -- A car has smashed into a drug store in Tecumseh.
Tecumseh firefighters responded to the crash at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Manning Road and Tecumseh Road on Thursday.
There were no reported injuries.
The vehicle has been removed from the scene.