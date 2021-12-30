No injuries in downtown Windsor apartment fire
Windsor fire crews respond to apartment fire in 300 block of Glengary Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Gary Archibald/CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor fire officials say careless disposal of smoking materials is to blame for a downtown apartment fire.
Crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple fire trucks were on scene.
Officials say there were no injuries as a result, and the estimated damage is $500.
