The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined a Chatham-Kent police officer will not be charged after a man was hit by a police cruiser.

On Nov. 15, 2018, a Chatham-Kent officer in a marked cruiser pursued a man who was riding a bicycle.

In the rear parking lot of an apartment building, the officer lost control of the vehicle and the man was struck.

The interim director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer in relation to the serious injuries sustained by the 28-year-old man.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.