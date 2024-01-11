WINDSOR
Windsor

    No auto show this year as Detroit event jumps back to January

    Visitors look over one of the models of the 2024 Ford Mustang at the North American International Auto Show, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

    There will not be a Detroit Auto Show held in 2024 as organizers shift the show back to a winter event.

    “After discussions with numerous partners, we believe a January date absolutely makes the most sense,” said Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show and Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

    January was traditionally when the show was held, but it moved to summer in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Alberts said the 2025 edition will kick off with the Charity Preview on Friday Jan. 10, running through Monday Jan. 20.

    “Our primary goal is to create an impactful auto show and showcase our great city and industry,” he said.

    The announcement comes as automakers rethink their presence at such shows, pointing to a “challenging automotive market.”

    “The glitzy shows that we've been used to for decades are pretty much a thing of the past,” Sam Fiorani, vice-president of Global Vehicle Forecasting with AutoForecast Solutions told CTV News.

    For the shows part, Alberts said organizers are always changing with the times, “In a constantly changing global automotive landscape, this update reflects our efforts to continue to reimagine the Detroit Auto Show while keeping an eye on what matters most – getting people excited about cars.”

    1936-2024

    Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

