No auto show this year as Detroit event jumps back to January

There will not be a Detroit Auto Show held in 2024 as organizers shift the show back to a winter event.

“After discussions with numerous partners, we believe a January date absolutely makes the most sense,” said Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show and Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

January was traditionally when the show was held, but it moved to summer in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberts said the 2025 edition will kick off with the Charity Preview on Friday Jan. 10, running through Monday Jan. 20.

“Our primary goal is to create an impactful auto show and showcase our great city and industry,” he said.

The announcement comes as automakers rethink their presence at such shows, pointing to a “challenging automotive market.”

“The glitzy shows that we've been used to for decades are pretty much a thing of the past,” Sam Fiorani, vice-president of Global Vehicle Forecasting with AutoForecast Solutions told CTV News.

For the shows part, Alberts said organizers are always changing with the times, “In a constantly changing global automotive landscape, this update reflects our efforts to continue to reimagine the Detroit Auto Show while keeping an eye on what matters most – getting people excited about cars.”