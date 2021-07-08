WINDSOR, ONT. -- Niagara police are pleading to the public and have offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information related to a homicide investigation involving a Windsor woman in Fort Erie.

Police released a new photo Thursday that was taken inside the home on the night of the murders. Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the people shown in the photo, specifically the man and woman not wearing a mask.

“A team of detectives are still dedicated to this investigation which started on Jan. 19, 2021 at an Airbnb rented in the town of Fort Erie and we’re still seeking the help of the public,” says Niagara Regional Police Service staff sergeant Steve Magistrale.

Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a residence in the town involving possible shots being fired on January 19 at 4:17 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered the bodies of two deceased women, 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto, inside the residence with obvious signs of trauma.

Police released a second appeal video Thursday.

Investigators have identified the person who rented the Airbnb and can confirm they hosted a birthday party for one of the attendees on the night of the murders.

Magistrale says police have identified most of the people at the party that night.

“Some of them have been spoken to and provided valuable information,” he says. “However, others simply refuse to cooperate.”

For this reason, police have increased the reward from $50,000 to up to $100,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders.

“Anyone who was at the party that night is strongly encouraged to speak with investigators,” Magistrale says.

Anyone within the community with information that can assist this investigation is also strongly encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit Tip Line at 289-248-1058.