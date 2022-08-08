Next phase of Banwell Road construction underway

Phase two of the Banwell Road corridor improvements is underway between Palmetto Street and Mulberry Drive.

The project is part of a project costing about $18 million and includes a roundabout, new sidewalks, a multi-use trail, storm sewers and other road infrastructure.

“The work will continue into 2023 with the roundabout being the last of installation,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who was joined by Ward 7 Coun. Jeewan Gill during Monday’s update.

This part project comes at a cost of about $6.5 million.

The roundabout will be located at the corner of Banwell Road where Mulberry Drive and Wildwood Drive meet, and was chosen to help improve traffic flow on a street that currently see about 14,000 vehicles a day.

“Once people see the efficiencies of a roundabout they don't have to stop — less idling, less potential for accidents. I think people are starting to appreciate them more and more,” said city engineer Paul Mourad.