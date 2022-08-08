Next phase of Banwell Road construction underway

The intersection of Banwell Road and Mulberry Drive in Windsor, Ont. is seen on August 8, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) The intersection of Banwell Road and Mulberry Drive in Windsor, Ont. is seen on August 8, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver