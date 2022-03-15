New youth mental health resource hub opening in Windsor-Essex

A new youth mental health resource centre is opening up this month in Windsor-Essex.

Youth Wellness Hub Ontario (YWHO) bolsters mental health care for children and young in southwestern Ontario.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex County is working with Maryvale Children’s Mental Health Treatment Centre, to help address the need for counselling professional, treatment for addiction and mental illness – and to reduce wait times for clients who need care.

The temporary location will be on the grounds of the Maryvale campus in Windsor.

Kim Willis of the CMHA is enthusiastic about the hub’s presence in the community.

"We have everything up and running as of March 21,” said Willis. “Services and programs will start out of the Maryvale location. We're most grateful to Maryvale allowing us use of this space and it's what youth and families have been asking for years, and that is all of the services co-located all under one roof."

The hub for youth mental health is based on a provincial model. The motto is “For youth, by youth.”

The resource design meets the demand for rapid access to mental health and substance abuse services with walk-in accommodations. In addition, the hub offers clients an integrated care approach that combines addressing multiple challenges, mental health, addiction, social and wellness issues in a one-stop-shop model.