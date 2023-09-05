'New school, new beginning': GECDSB opens its 14th new school in 15 years
While it's not uncommon for students to feel first-day-of school jitters, grade eight students at Eastview Horizon Elementary said they could not sleep knowing they would be part of the school's first graduating class.
Eastview Horizon Public School reopened Tuesday in the city's Forest Glade neighbourhood at 3070 Stillmeadow Rd.
The site is the former home of Parkview Public School, while the old location for Eastview Horizon was located about a 20-minute walk away.
The newly-constructed Eastview Horizon Elementary replaces both schools.
"It was so hard for me to fall asleep last night because I was so excited. I'm really happy to be here," said grade eight student Zariya Watson.
Muhammed Alganin said he felt really nervous heading into the first day of school — and for good reason.
"New school, new beginning," said Alganin, who added that he loves the new gym.
But the start of the school year does come with some level of concern for school board officials. That's because, in the U.S., some school districts have reportedly cancelled in-person learning and reinstated mask mandates due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
A spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board said, locally, it will not make any such decisions independently.
"Though we are certainly concerned and we keep it in mind, we will wait until we get direction from either the Ministry of Education or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit," said GECDSB Spokesperson, Scott Scantlebury.
Eastview Horizon marks the public school board’s 14th new build in the past 15 years.
Vicki Houston, education director for the GECDSB, said working air conditioning is a top priority in the construction of the board's newer schools. In fact, effective air conditioning was vital when Eastview Horizon reopened on Tuesday, as Windsor-Essex and the rest of southern Ontario was in the middle of a heat warning.
"Some of our older buildings do not have air conditioning but there have been upgrades in terms of air circulation in those buildings. Our goal, ultimately, is to replace our schools with air conditioning in all of them," said Houston.
He added, "In a lot of schools, we also have a lot of outdoor education areas and most of those are shaded. So taking the students out there can be very beneficial."
Currently, one-fifth of the public board’s schools are younger than 20 years old.
That youth comes with new technology. The GECDSB said around 75 per cent of its schools have seen the installation of ViewBoard technology.
The video boards, installed in common areas and classrooms, allow for messages to be displayed to parents, students and teachers inside the school.
These messages can range from updates on buses arriving late, photo slideshows of school events and news from the school board.
"I can push down messages directly from the board office to the lobbies of each of the schools and the schools also have the ability to send messages specific to their schools," said Madeline McEachern, GECDSB communications officer. "Schools can articulate whatever they want to communicate to their school communities and I can do the same as well."
In some cases, schools may use ViewBoard technology to replace the need for morning announcements.
"Students could still get their morning announcements. But if the parents come in, they are able to get the messages from each of the schools if the principals want to use this technology in that manner," said McEachern.
But despite the technological advancements in Windsor-Essex schools, the excitement of students heading back to class remains timeless.
While Watson and Alganin know they will only be able to enjoy the new elementary school for just one year, both students are happy to make history as part of Eastview Horizon's first graduating class from its new location.
"It feels special because we're going to be the first ones," said Watson. "I hope all the grade one’s look up to us, be good leaders, follow the rules and have a good time."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 election, capping the case with the stiffest punishment that has been handed down yet for the U.S. Capitol attack.
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
WestJet Encore pilots file notice to begin contract negotiations with management
Pilots with WestJet Encore are gearing up to bargain their second collective agreement.
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
London
-
Jury selection underway in Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection got underway at the Windsor Superior Courthouse for the trial of a 22-year-old man charged with killing three generations of a London Muslim family with his pickup truck.
-
'He’s here to clean up a mess': Weighing in on MPP Rob Flack’s housing ministry appointment
Premier Doug Ford is putting his trust in Elgin-Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack to help get the government out of the Greenbelt scandal and build homes. In a Monday cabinet shuffle, Flack was appointed associate minister of housing.
-
Parents report dangerous driving in school zones: CAA survey
With children back at school this week, a new survey by the CAA of South Central Ontario suggests that more parents are witnessing unsafe driving in school zones.
Barrie
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
-
35-year-old man at centre of police standoff in Penetanguishene dies in hospital
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an RV in Penetanguishene during a standoff with police last month has died.
-
Pickup truck with items not properly secured 'could have killed someone:' OPP
Provincial police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 10 in Caledon hauling a large load that wasn't properly secured and, according to OPP, "could have killed someone."
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
One person shot in Sudbury on Tuesday evening, taken to hospital
Greater Sudbury Police are on the scene after one person was shot Tuesday evening on Baker Street in the city.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
City committee approves plan to buy former Catholic seminary with potential for housing
A city of Ottawa committee has voted in favour of a plan to purchase a former Catholic residence and seminary for more than $18-million, with a potential plan to convert it into supportive housing.
-
First day of school in Ottawa brings smiles for kids, frustration for parents seeking transportation
While most kids give the first day of school a passing grade, the same cannot be said for parents scrambling to find last-minute transportation arrangements after school bus routes were cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
-
'This is egregious': Sisters shocked when Toronto landlord raises rent to $9,500 a month
Two sisters were shocked when a Toronto landlord raised their rent by $7,000 per month.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Burning Man: Montreal woman among 70K mired in mud at desert event
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
Atlantic
-
New numbers on nursing bed waitlists paint a troubling picture for New Brunswick
The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights released new numbers that show nearly 1,000 New Brunswickers are on the wait list for a nursing home bed.
-
'This project has been a haul': Halifax's Spring Garden Road streetscaping project in final countdown
A busy Halifax street is closed to vehicle traffic once again as crews make the final push to complete the $10.8 million revitalization project for Spring Garden Road.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job
Manitoba's provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here's a look at the leaders of the province's three parties that have seats in the legislature.
-
Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant damaged by excavator: Man arrested
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly used an excavator to damage buildings and vehicles at the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief says Falconridge clash was 'largest violent event' in recent memory
Calgary police say no charges have been laid in a violent clash in the northeast community of Falconridge on Saturday that saw many people injured.
-
Dash-cam footage sought after deadly hit-and-run on 16th Avenue N.W.
Calgary police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Montgomery on Monday to contact them.
-
No human remains found at Bragg Creek, Alta., property; cold case still active
Calgary police say no human remains were found during a three-day search of a rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., last week.
Edmonton
-
Structural damage forces evacuation of north Edmonton condo building
The notice said the firm was hired following a fire in the building last spring and that it found structural issues unrelated to the fire.
-
Shortage of school bus drivers continues to plague Alberta operators
As school starts for most students in Edmonton and across Alberta, bus companies say they still suffer from a shortage of drivers even though the province has provided incentives.
-
Woman dead in single-vehicle collision near Bonnyville
The passenger in a single-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on a highway near Bonnyville has died.
Vancouver
-
Number of structures lost, damaged due to wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap rises as residents brace for return
The total number of structures confirmed to have been destroyed or damaged by a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has risen to more than 200, according to local officials who say the complete toll is still unknown
-
13-square-foot difference not a reason to reduce home's assessed value, B.C. panel rules
A homeowner's bid to get his 2023 property assessment reduced because of – among other things – a 13-square-foot discrepancy between his home's actual size and that reported by BC Assessment has been rejected.
-
This year's PNE drew more than 626K people, highest post-pandemic attendance
The PNE Fair wrapped up for the summer on Monday, after two weeks of concerts, fair food and thrill rides. And official numbers released Tuesday revealed that the annual fair is getting closer to reaching its pre-pandemic attendance levels.