

CTV Windsor





The Town of Amherstburg is getting a new hotel.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo announced the groundbreaking at the corner of Simcoe and Meloche on Thursday morning.

By 2020, Norbuilt Construction will be taking reservations at the hotel, according to DiCarlo.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island officials say it will be a Quality Inn & Suites with 60 rooms.