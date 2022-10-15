New corrections officers coming to South West Detention Centre

There will be some new corrections officers at the local jail.

The province has hired 98 new officers, 27 of which will support the west region, which includes the South West Detention Centre.

“I applaud every graduate for choosing a rewarding career in corrections and salute them for their contribution,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “Correctional officers are vital public safety partners who make a difference to our communities on the frontlines of the justice system.”

Graduates have successfully completed the eight-week correctional officer training program, delivered virtually by Mohawk College. In-person training was led by the Corrections Centre for Professional Advancement and Training. All recruits received extensive training with enhanced instruction in communication and de-escalation techniques.

The curriculum also included a focus on anti-Black racism, Indigenous cultural training, and inmate management techniques.

Ontario is investing $500-million over five years to modernize adult correctional services.