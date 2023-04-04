New Collision Reporting Centre Program aims to improve safety and efficiency

Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) is partnering with the Windsor Police Service to open an enhanced program at the Collision Reporting Centre (CRC).

The CRC is located at in east Windsor, at 2696 Jefferson Blvd.

Implementing the Collision Reporting Centre Program in communities allows for resources previously allocated to minor collisions to be redistributed to higher-priority needs.

Police say the success of the CRC program has been felt by many, from drivers having a safe and informative place to report their collisions to police services having more officers freed up for proactive engagements.

With almost 30 years of experience in the post-collision care industry, ASSI is bringing their program to the Windsor community.

“Our new partnership with Accident Support Services International will enable us to improve traffic safety and our efficiency in collision reporting,” said Windsor Chief of Police Jason Bellaire. “The ASSI’s user-friendly technology and reporting tools will provide community members with a more modern and streamlined user experience. It will also reduce demands on our frontline patrol, enabling us to focus on more effective road safety strategies.”

ASSI has operated the Collision Reporting Centre Program since 1994.

“We are really excited to be able to provide this enhanced service to the Windsor community and look forward to our partnership with the Windsor Police Service,” said Steve Sanderson, president of Accident Support Services International Ltd.