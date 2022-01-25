Windsor police getting new cameras to help reduce guns, gangs and violence

The Ontario government is providing funding to help fight gun and gang violence across the province, including in Windsor.

The money is being provided through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant program and will help an additional nine police services fund projects to replace outdated equipment, enhance current technology, and expand CCTV camera coverage in areas where gun and gang violence and correlated crimes such as drug and human trafficking are most prevalent.

“Securing the funds provided by the province through the CCTV Grant will allow us to work with the city to upgrade and modernize the traffic camera infrastructure in the city of Windsor while significantly expanding the number of intersections covered by the cameras,” said Windsor police Chief Pamela Mizuno.

She adds the technology of the new cameras will provide high-quality video captures which, in turn, will result in access to an increased amount of valuable video evidence for their investigators.

“We are confident that this technology will have a positive impact on public safety and are grateful for the Province’s ongoing commitment to guns, gangs and violence reduction,” said Mizuno.

The grant program, launched in August 2020, represents an investment of $6 million over three fiscal years (2020-21 to 2022-23).

“CCTV surveillance cameras are an essential tool in helping police detect, prevent and deter criminal activity and keep Ontarians safe,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Tackling gun and gang violence requires all levels of government to work together. Ontario has stepped up to do its part, and we are pleased to support these locally led initiatives to help stamp out violence in communities across the province.”

The Ontario CCTV Grant program is part of the province’s Guns, Gangs, and Violence Reduction Strategy. Projects funded through the grant, which will help deter criminal activity and improve public safety, build on a recent provincial investment of $75.1 million to support initiatives including a multi-jurisdictional gun and gang specialized prosecution unit and the Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence.