WINDSOR, ONT. -- Anyone hoping to visit a patient at a Windsor-Essex hospital will need to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, health officials announced Tuesday.

The policy will go into effect Aug. 30 at Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. Erie Shores Healthcare will implement the same policy starting Sep. 7.

The mandate is being introduced as Windsor-Essex experiences the highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in all of Ontario. This past week, Windsor-Essex has 5.7 per cent of tests come back positive, far surpassing the provincial average of 2.6 per cent.

Proof of full vaccination will require the last dose to have been taken 14 days prior to arrival at the hospital. For a negative COVID-19 test to be accepted, three days must have passed since the swab was taken.

Results from rapid tests will not be accepted.

Some exceptions to this policy will be made “in cases where the visitor is the parent/guardian of a pediatric patient, visiting a palliative/end of life patient, visiting a laboring patient or visiting a patient with a life-altering or critical illness as identified by the clinical team.”

“[If they] cannot provide proof of their vaccination or do not have time to receive a PCR test result, the hospital will accommodate the visitor through another process to be determined at that time,” said Allison Johnson, communications manager for Windsor Regional Hospital.

“Regardless of vaccination status, visitors will still be required to wear appropriate PPE as directed by the hospital. At this time, this is a medical grade mask and face shield.”

Kristin Kennedy, CEO for Erie Shores Healthcare, said while she understands this policy may be an inconvenience for some, it’s a necessary step.

“It’s clear the highly transmissible Delta variant has taken hold in our community, and Erie Shores needs to take every precaution to keep our patients, staff, and community safe,” said Kennedy.

A similar policy was previously implemented for hospital staff across Windsor-Essex. It requires all employees — including contractors, students and volunteers — to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

Anyone looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can walk in to the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination centre or book an appointment online between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m at wevax.ca.