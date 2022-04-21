National Debt Clock tour hits Windsor

The Canadian Taxpayer's Federation was in Windsor tonight to show Windsorites just how big the national debt is.

The national debt clock was set up along the riverfront Wednesday night.

The clock aims to give Canadians a real-time view of the debt in the country.

It claims each Canadian is on the hook for roughly $30,000.

To date, the debt clock has reached $1 trillion and is going up by $1,600 a second.

“It’s hard for most of us to imagine a trillion-dollar debt, but we know what it’s like to watch a bill going up in real time and that’s exactly what the Debt Clock shows Canadians,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

Organizers say they are noticing people are getting more and more concerned about the financial future for the next generation.