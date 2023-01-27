Name revealed for Chatham-Kent’s new interleague baseball team

The management team made the announcement at the Red Barn Brewing Company in Blenheim, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The management team made the announcement at the Red Barn Brewing Company in Blenheim, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver