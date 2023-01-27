Name revealed for Chatham-Kent’s new interleague baseball team
Chatham-Kent’s new interleague baseball team has revealed its name after a community wide team naming contest wrapped up last week.
The team has been named the Chatham-Kent Blackbirds.
The management team, led by team owner and president Dom Dinelle, made the announcement on Friday morning at the Red Barn Brewing Company in Blenheim following a community-wide online contest.
“We are thrilled with the outpouring of support and love from the community,” said Dinelle. “The involvement of the entire municipality is so important to us. We want this to be a team for the whole community of C-K. We now have an identity. And now the real work begins.”
Inter-County Baseball League (IBL) officials say there were over 600 submissions with more than 400 names suggested.
The five finalists on the list were revealed as North Stars, Legends, Wheat Kings, Field Kings and Blackbirds.
Team officials say the Blackbirds concept was adopted by the club in relation to the popularity of the birds throughout Chatham-Kent and following an overwhelming number of “Crow” related entries in the online contest.
Management says they believe the name will aid in creating a fun and family-friendly atmosphere, while allowing for multiple options on the marketing front, with respect to logos, uniforms, a team mascot and more.
The first game for the newly named team isn’t scheduled until May 2024.
Last November, Chatham-Kent council unanimously approved a five-year deal to support the ninth team in the league.
MLB Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins will be honorary president, with fellow Chatham native and former MLB pitcher Bill Atkinson taking on an ambassador role.
