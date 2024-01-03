WINDSOR
    • Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attack

    A two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021.

    Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.

    Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.

    The family was struck by a pickup truck at the corner of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London on the evening of June 6, 2021.

    Nathaniel Veltman – now 23 years old – pleaded not guilty to all charges but was convicted by a Windsor jury on Nov. 16, 2023 of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

    “These murders were a deep wound not only for the family but for the community,” said Nawaz Tahir, board member of Hakma Public Affairs Council, which drafted a statement for the court.

    He added, “It was difficult to write the community [impact] statement because it's difficult to put into words all of the emotions that are involved in a murderous act like this.”

    A total of 68 statements will be read into the record before Justice Renee Pomerance considers her sentence.

    Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks would not disclose where Veltman is incarcerated while he awaits sentencing, but said his client is “subdued” on the eve of his next court appearance.

    “It’s going to be emotionally wrenching for him but its going to be emotionally wrenching for everybody in the courtroom,” Hicks said Wednesday. “I don't think this is going to be a pleasant experience for anyone.”

    Muslim Windsorites plan to travel to London for the sentencing hearing in a show of support for all the weeks their peers travelled to Windsor for the 11-week trial.

    “I've heard from people that anytime they cross the street, they think of that family,” said Widad Mezahi, with the Windsor Islamic Association. “It's difficult I think for people to move on from something like this, especially because it was such a horrible, senseless act of terror really, against a family that was completely innocent. They were attacked only for their religion.”

    According to lawyers, the statements will be read into the record either in person or virtually, and it will take two full days to get through the list.

    As a result, they said a third court date will be required for legal arguments on sentencing.

    The convictions for first-degree murder carry an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

    Each conviction, plus the conviction on attempted murder, will run concurrently.

    On Jan. 23, 2024, Pomerance will hear arguments about whether or not Veltman’s actions are terrorist activity – it is a Crown stipulation the defence disputes.

    In an interview on Nov. 16, 2023, Hicks said a conviction of terrorism would be a significant part of Veltman’s parole application.

    This latest court matter comes at a time when hate crimes are on the rise in Canada, according to police.

    “Islamophobia is both on an individual level, but it's also systemically ingrained in this country, unfortunately,” said Windsorite Sarah Mushtaq. “And so the real question I think, will be what sort of meaningful work will happen or be the outcome of this [trial] to actually, you know, dismantle a lot of that Islamophobia?” 

