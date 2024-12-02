WINDSOR
    • Museum Windsor offering holiday activities in December and January

    Chimczuk Museum in Windsor, Ont.(CTV Windsor) Chimczuk Museum in Windsor, Ont.(CTV Windsor)
    Museum Windsor has family-friendly guided tours, holiday crafts and unique scavenger hunts planned in December and January.

    Here’s a list of the holiday activities:

    Holiday Shopping at the Museum Windsor Gift Shop – 401 Riverside Drive West

    Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays

    Stop by the Museum Windsor Gift Shop, located inside the Chimczuk Museum, for all your holiday shopping needs. The Gift Shop includes a large selection of local history books, Christmas ornaments and cards, unique jewellery, stocking stuffers, and locally crafted items. No admission fee required to visit the Museum Windsor Gift Shop.

    Jack Frost Gets Lost at the Chimczuk Museum – 401 Riverside Drive West

    December 1 to 22, 2024

    Visit the Chimczuk Museum during the month of December and try to find Jack Frost and his friends hiding throughout the museum. Unscramble their secret word for a small prize. Regular admission rates apply.

    Holiday Activities - 401 Riverside Drive West

    December 3, 2024, to January 5, 2025

    The Chimczuk Museum will be offering tons of great family-friendly activities during the holidays, including a special scavenger hunt and holiday-themed crafts in our Children’s Gallery. Regular admission rates apply.

    Don’t forget to stop by the François Baby House (254 Pitt Street West) for an animal mini-figure (Lego) scavenger hunt. Free admission.

    Tours of the Historic Duff-Bâby House – 221 Mill Street

    December 7, 2024, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

    Visit the historic Duff-Bâby House and learn about the restoration work being done on this 225-year-old historical gem. Free event, open to the public.

    Guided Crafts at the Chimczuk Museum – 401 Riverside Drive West

    December 14, 2024, and Friday, January 17, 2025. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

    Visit the Chimczuk Museum from 2 to 3 p.m. and participate in a holiday/winter-themed guided craft. Regular admission rates apply.

    Family-Friendly Guided Tours – 401 Riverside Drive West

    December 28, 2024, and January 3, 2025. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

    Learn about Windsor’s history while enjoying a guided tour of our permanent exhibitions. These family-friendly tours will be a hit with young and old alike. Regular admission rates apply.

    New Display – The Fabric of Our Being Quilt – 401 Riverside Drive West

    January 7, 2025

    Created by poet-writer and arts educator Nadine Williams, this project is described as “an inspiring textile series fusing art and poetry, which depicts multiple Black Canadian experiences.’’ Regular admission rates apply.

    New Exhibit - Windsor Star Photographs: Local Labour Movement – 254 Pitt Street West

    Museum Windsor has partnered with the Windsor Public Library for an ongoing exhibition showcasing historical photographs from the newly acquired Windsor Star Photographic Collection. Located in the outdoors cases at the François Baby House, the second exhibition in this series focuses on the local labour movement. Free event, open to the public.

    Holiday Hours at Museum Windsor

    • Chimczuk Museum – 401 Riverside Drive West. Closed December 25, 2024; and January 1, 2025
    • François Baby House - Closed December 24 to 26, 2024; and January 1, 2025.

