Murder charge laid after Southdale Drive stabbing leaves one woman dead

A man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the Remington Park area Tuesday morning left one woman dead.

Officers were called to the 1400-block of Southdale Drive on Tuesday at approximately 9:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance at a home.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 67-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

She was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Officers on scene arrested a 62-year-old man from Windsor, who was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, police added.

“It’s a little unnerving,” said nearby resident Doris Wilson. “It’s a very quiet neighbourhood. People get along, like, you say hello to people and everything else and it’s just been quiet.”

Wilson said she had never seen so much police activity in all the years she has lived in the area, hopeful for a positive outcome for everyone involved.

“It’s a really a good neighbourhood,” Wilson said.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating, but additional details will not be released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.