More than 400 patients moved into Ontario nursing homes they didn't choose to go to
More than 400 patients have been forced into Ontario nursing homes they did not want to go to and the rate of those moves is increasing, The Canadian Press has learned.
There were 424 discharged patients who moved to a nursing home not of their choosing out of 20,261 patients who were moved to long-term care homes since a law allowing such moves came into force in late 2022, the long-term care minister's office said.
About one-third of those patients were moved in just February and March, the last two months for which data was available.
And one woman faces a $26,000 hospital charge under the provisions of the law that her family doesn't plan to pay.
In the summer of 2022, a few months after Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservatives won a landslide victory in the election, the government introduced Bill 7 in an effort to open up much-needed hospital space. The province passed the bill into law within days, bypassing a study at committee, which sparked a firestorm of anger from the opposition and seniors.
The law is aimed at so-called alternate level of care patients who are discharged from hospital but need a long-term care bed and don't have one yet. Hospitals can send those patients to nursing homes not of their choosing up to 70 kilometres away, or up to 150 kilometres away in northern Ontario, if spaces open up there first.
If patients flat out refuse those transfers, hospitals can charge them $400 a day under the law.
Critics have said the vast majority of people in that situation would feel threatened enough by the prospect of massive fees that they would comply.
The Ministry of Health has said seven people across the province have been charged the $400-a-day penalty. It refuses to disclose the total amounts patients are being asked to pay, but at least one family has received a $26,000 bill.
Ruth Poupard and her daughter, Michele Campeau, are refusing to pay the bill and experts say it’s unclear what will happen next.
"It's never gonna happen," Campeau said. "I will not stop until this bill is dead."
The southwestern Ontario family could face a lawsuit, collection agency – or nothing – by ignoring the hospital bill, experts say.
Poupard, who has lived through cancer, a heart valve transplant and progressing dementia, began her most recent health-care journey a few days after Christmas. The 83-year-old fell at home, where she lived with Campeau, who is also her power of attorney. Poupard broke her hip and needed emergency surgery.
She moved to Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, Ont., in February for rehabilitation. Her attending doctor discharged Poupard on Feb. 21, but she needed more care than her children could provide. The family decided on long-term care and made a list of five nursing homes Poupard preferred.
Those were full, like the vast majority of long-term care homes in the province, so the family agreed to add a few more. In early March, the hospital's placement co-ordinator found a nursing home in downtown Windsor and gave Campeau 24 hours to check it out and decide. Campeau walked through the home, said it was disgusting and refused to move her mother there.
A standoff began in March when Hôtel-Dieu began charging Poupard $400 a day under the provisions of the law. On May 14, Poupard left the hospital after getting into her top choice for a nursing home.
That two-month journey came with a $26,000 bill but so far there have been no followups from the hospital to pay.
"I have no idea what's happening," Campeau said.
Shortly after the first charge, Campeau went public with her family's plight. She phoned politicians of all stripes and got a return call from her provincial representative, Andrew Dowie, a conservative backbencher who told her homes the hospital co-ordinator asked the family to add to her mother's list were slated for demolition because they did not meet accessibility standards.
"I am downright angry," Campeau said. "I said to him, 'you wanted me to put my mother in there and when I refuse a place that you're going to demolish, you're charging me $26,000? It's borderline insanity."
What happens next is unclear.
The hospital refused to answer questions about Bill 7, as did the Ontario Hospital Association. Health Minister Sylvia Jones has said billing is the hospital's responsibility.
Stan Cho, speaking as long-term care minister before recently being appointed tourism minister, said he was happy with how the law was working.
"When it comes to caring for our most vulnerable seniors, a hospital is no place for them to be at, period and that bed is needed for more acute needs," Cho said.
"Overall, the system is working, but the bigger problem here is that we have a giant capacity issue from decades of not building."
The province is in the middle of a massive redevelopment of the long-term care system with plans to build enough spots for 60,000 people.
Several experts say the only options left for the hospital seeking penalty payouts from patients would be to get a collection agency involved, sue Poupard, or let it slide.
If the hospital wanted its money, it would likely start by enrolling a collection agency to try to get it, said Jane Meadus, a lawyer with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, which is taking the province to court in a Charter challenge over the law.
"If that wasn't successful then they could sue the senior," Meadus said.
Pensions are non-garnishable, Meadus said, which means they cannot be taken in a lawsuit. Campeau said her mother's money comes from a pension.
Unpaid bills can mean a hit to a credit rating and the often-unpleasant experience of dealing with collection agents, said personal-injury lawyer Michael Smitiuch.
"Collection agencies are horrible to deal with, they are persistent, and unrelenting and it's very, very stressful," Smitiuch said.
If the hospital took Poupard to court, it would take years to get in front a judge as the civil court system is plagued by backlogs, he said.
The legislation itself does not contemplate enforcement remedies like other laws do, Smitiuch explained. If a driver loses a civil case over a car crash injury or death and does not pay the award, the legislation allows for suspension of that driver's licence. There is nothing similar in Bill 7, he said.
"It's like they didn't think through the whole thing," Smitiuch said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tornados, severe thunderstorms possible: Weather watches, warning in effect in Ontario, Quebec
As severe thunderstorm and tornado watches set in across Ontario and Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for military, RCMP and corrections workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
Women in the military more likely to face misconduct, medical release, says landmark report
The Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs need to radically change how they treat women, according to a House of Commons committee, which laid out 42 recommendations in a new report.
BREAKING Two dogs involved in 2022 fatal attack on Calgary senior to be destroyed
On Thursday, a justice ordered the two dogs be destroyed.
Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. Its cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
Feds release carbon pricing impact data ahead of Conservative motion demanding it
Newly released federal modelling data suggest that carbon pricing for consumers and big industry will together lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 12 per cent a year by 2030 and shave 0.9 per cent off the national GDP.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
-
Arson investigation in Milverton
Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police and the Perth East Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Line 67.
London
-
Thursday morning basement fire in London
Investigators are on scene after a basement fire in London on Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Eagletrace Dr.
-
'Blast furnace' like conditions on the way for London area
The London area will wake up to sunshine Thursday morning but there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms.
-
Updated homeless encampment strategy will expand list of 'no-go zones' in London
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
School bus with students on board involved in collision
Police have closed Yonge Street northbound lanes to investigate school bus crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins under a severe thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED CTV Northern Ontario summer kickoff
Summer begins next week and CTV Northern Ontario wants to help you get ready with ideas and tips for barbecue, salads and desserts.
-
Thunder Bay police cleared in incident that left suspect with skull fracture
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which a domestic violence suspect ended up with a skull fracture when he tried to flee police.
-
Sault bear watchers keep an eye on spike in bruin sightings
If you go out in the woods these days you’re sure for a big surprise -- but lately, ‘every bear that ever there was’ have been popping up in more urban environments.
Ottawa
-
Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
-
Stabbing leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition in front of Montfort Hospital
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning in front of Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road.
-
Brookfield High School opens community food cupboard
As food insecurity shows no sign of slowing down in the capital, communities are coming together to help find relief for those on a tight budget.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
Montreal
-
Tents will be allowed again on Peel Street terraces after Grand Prix weekend controversy: mayor
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante confirmed the terraces on Peel Street that were abruptly shut down during Grand Prix weekend can reopen with tents.
-
Large homeless encampment near Longueuil elementary school draws concern
Parents and officials from a Longueuil elementary school are raising concerns about a large homeless encampment down the street from the school's playground.
-
Quebec police to announce more arrests in Desjardins data breach
The Surete du Quebec is set to announce Thursday that it has made arrests in connection with the Desjardins data theft.
Winnipeg
-
Flurry of tornado activity reported across Manitoba
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Manitoba RCMP hold news conference ahead of Carberry crash anniversary
Manitoba RCMP will speak with media ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man.
-
‘At a crossroads’: Manitoba festivals struggling as attendees face tighter budgets
The organization representing festivals and large events across Canada says many are facing a challenging season ahead, with organizers in Manitoba also feeling the pinch.
Edmonton
-
Parkland County firefighter charged with child sexual exploitation crimes
A firefighter in Parkland County west of Edmonton is accused of sharing child sexual abuse material over the app Snapchat.
-
Playing through injury, Oilers' Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
-
Feds release carbon pricing impact data ahead of Conservative motion demanding it
Newly released federal modelling data suggest that carbon pricing for consumers and big industry will together lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 12 per cent a year by 2030 and shave 0.9 per cent off the national GDP.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two dogs involved in 2022 fatal attack on Calgary senior to be destroyed
On Thursday, a justice ordered the two dogs be destroyed.
-
Work stopped: 2 workers injured at Calgary water main break
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said two workers, involved in the work to replace a broken water main, were hurt on Wednesday night and work on the critical feeder main has halted until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.
-
Two people displaced, cat missing after Woodbine house fire
Two people are displaced and a cat is missing after a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.
Regina
-
'Bunch of morons': Regina city council scraps location for permanent emergency shelter
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
-
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
-
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council takes next step to revitalize Chinatown
Vancouver’s Chinatown is one step closer to its ongoing efforts to revitalize the historical neighbourhood.
-
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
Interactive maps: Check the air quality, wildfires near your home
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
Interactive maps: Check the air quality, wildfires near your home
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
-
B.C. court releases dash-cam video from fatal shooting of teen bystander
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of dash-cam video that captured the sound of the gunfire that killed an innocent 15-year-old boy during an alleged gang shooting in Vancouver in 2018.
Atlantic
-
'The Future Is So Bright': Research empowering cells to attack cancer shows promise
A made-in-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
-
Standing room only public meeting held against Dartmouth Cove infill project
A public meeting at Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth, N.S., was standing room only Wednesday night as residents gathered for an update on a controversial project.
-
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
N.L.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.