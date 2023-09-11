Mix of sun and clouds to start the week

Windsor-Essex can expect a mix of sun and cloud in the region Monday with possible rain later in the day.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon, with a high of 24C expected.

Fog patches that led to the cancellation of Essex County school buses, are expected to dissipate in the morning.

More clouds are expected in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of rain. Showers may begin around midnight with a risk of thunderstorm in the evening and overnight.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 17C.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Tuesday: Showers and risk of thunderstorms, high of 22C.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud with chance of showers, high of 18C

Thursday: Sunny, high of 20C.

Friday: Sunny, high of 24C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 25C.

The average temperature for this time of year is 23.4C.