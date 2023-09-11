Buses in Essex County cancelled due to fog
Essex County students who rely on the bus to get to school will have to find other ways Monday as busses have been cancelled due to dense fog in the area.
School board provided transportation will not be running in the county this morning, but buses are expected to be operation for the afternoon run.
Buses within the City of Windsor were running as scheduled Monday morning.
Environment Canada says fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning.
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
Trudeau expected to leave India Tuesday morning after plane breaks down
The Canadian Armed Forces sent a plane yesterday evening to pick up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is stranded in India after the plane he arrived on was grounded because of technical issues.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
'This may be our last moments': Canadian describes what it felt like when the Morocco earthquake hit
A Canadian man who was on the outskirts of Marrakech when an earthquake hit described the experience as ‘terrifying,’ adding that he was visiting the region that would become the epicentre just the day before.
Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women's World Cup final
Luis Rubiales, the suspended head of the Spanish soccer federation, finally folded under immense pressure Sunday and resigned three weeks after his kiss of a player on the lips overshadowed Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup title.
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic emerged from an exhilarating and exhausting U.S. Open final with a 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night, using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
Body found in car along Puslinch road
Police are appealing for dash camera footage after a person was found dead in Puslinch Township.
Local fallen firefighters honoured at ceremony in Ottawa
Three local firefighters were remembered at the annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Ottawa Sunday.
Hundreds turn out for Tiny Home Takeout fundraiser amid rising demand
The Waterloo Region community is coming together for a crucial cause.
Veltman trial day 3: Opening statements
Opening statements in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck in June of 2021 will get underway on Monday. Here’s what to expect.
Solemn gathering to remember those lost to suicide
World Suicide Prevention Day was recognized in London Sunday
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Fire crews tend to vehicle fire on Highway 400 through Barrie
Drivers along Highway 400 through Barrie could see a large plume of smoke Sunday afternoon.
One person injured after dirt bike crash in Tiny Township
One person is in hospital after a dirt bike crash in Tiny Township on Sunday
New exhibit explores Orillia's policing history
The Orillia Museum of Art and History is opening up the historic jail cells of the Sir Sam Steele Memorial building to share stories of the building and its former Orillia Police Service occupants.
Police in Elliot Lake launch sudden death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Frobel Drive in Elliot Lake.
Sault powerlifter heading abroad to defend her title
Sault Ste. Marie's Holly Lasante is a month away from heading across the globe to defend her world powerlifting title.
3 charged with impaired driving in northern Ont. in 12 hours
Impaired drivers recently kept northern Ontario Provincial Police detachments busy – the James Bay detachments charged three people with impaired driving in less than 12 hours.
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the additional trains on the O-Train line starting today
More trains will be running along the Confederation Line during the morning and afternoon peak periods today, including some double-car trains, to keep passengers moving along the O-Train line.
Ottawa removing graphic jaywalking ad due to 'jaywalking terminology', staff say
The city of Ottawa has pulled a jaywalking advertisement from its test ads for an upcoming road safety campaign this fall, after councillors and the public criticized the graphic nature of the ad and its messaging.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa at 30 per cent of target for 15,100 building permits issued in 2023, report says
The city of Ottawa will not fulfill its pledge to issue 15,100 building permits a year unless there are "supportive economic conditions" and supports from other stakeholders, according to city staff.
Motorcyclist dead after early morning collision in Vaughan
One person has died after a collision involving a motorcycle in Vaughan early Monday morning.
2 Durham police officers injured after driver of stolen vehicle hits 2 cruisers in Oshawa
Two males are in police custody after two officers and two cruisers were struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle on Sunday night in Oshawa.
Montreal doctor who lost brother to suicide calls for more mental health funding
A Montreal doctor is speaking out after she lost her brother to suicide in April. She says he tried to check himself into a psych ward, but never made it, after an extended wait in the emergency room.
Two injured after driver hits pedestrian and street lamp in St. Laurent: SPVM
Montreal police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian and then hit a street lamp, which fell onto another pedestrian in the St. Laurent borough Sunday afternoon.
Four people hospitalized following suspected overdose in downtown Montreal
Four people were rushed to hospital for a suspected overdose in downtown Montreal Sunday afternoon. Montreal police (SPVM) say emergency services were called to Saint-Dominique Street near Ontario Street East around 4:10 p.m.
N.S. RCMP officer struck and injured in roadside hit-and-run
RCMP are asking for help from the public in identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run, which struck an officer early Sunday morning in North River, N.S.
Two arrested during tense protest at wharf where contentious N.S. fishery underway
RCMP arrested and later released two men for alleged assaults on Saturday after police responded to what they described as "an assembly" at a fishing wharf in southwestern Nova Scotia.
Fredericton Police investigate multiple deaths from the weekend
Fredericton Police are investigating a number of incidents in the city after multiple fatalities throughout the weekend.
Residents displaced after west Winnipeg apartment fire
Residents of an apartment building at the west edge of Winnipeg are temporarily homeless after a fire early Sunday morning.
NDP promise to improve home care, Liberals talk about crime solutions
With less than a month left until Manitobans go to the polls, the province’s Liberal and NDP candidates were busy on the campaign trail Sunday.
Mountain Avenue shooting becomes homicide: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 23rd homicide of the year.
Alberta premier asks ministers for 'full assessment' of E. coli outbreak in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's asked her health minister, as well as her children and family services minister, to "do a full assessment" of an E. coli outbreak linked to Calgary daycares.
‘Hoop it Up’: new basketball courts represent a step towards revitalizing Century Gardens Park, west end
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament held at the new Tri court at Century Gardens in the city's west end is about more than growing the game.
2 charged in death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn
An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old youth have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Calgary teenager Danillo Canales Glenn.
Family plead for help after 'horrific' hit-and-run in central Edmonton
The family of a young Edmonton woman in the ICU is asking for help finding the driver that hit her and then drove away.
Wetaskiwin residents weigh in on rising crime at RCMP town hall
Wetaskiwin residents voiced their concerns Sunday regarding what the say is "social disorder" in their community.
BREAKING | Three stabbed at festival in Vancouver's Chinatown: VPD
Three people are in hospital after they were stabbed at the Light Up Chinatown festival in downtown Vancouver Sunday evening.
'Things haven’t really let up' B.C. communities set low rainfall records as drought persists
Two cities in the Okanagan recorded their driest summer since the early 1900s, according to the most recent data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Federal government apologizes to Williams Lake First Nation for 'historic injustice'
Canada formally apologized Sunday for the "unlawful and wrongful actions" that forced members of the Williams Lake First Nation off of a significant site on their territory more than 150 years ago.