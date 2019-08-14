

Windsor police say a missing woman has been founbd.

Christina Yousif-Elias, 27, from Windsor, was reported as missing to Windsor police on Aug. 7.

She is described as a white female, 5'3" in height, 135 pounds, with long dark hair.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Branch received information she may have left her residence with intentions to stay with associates in the downtown area.

Officers have concerns for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.