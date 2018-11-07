

CTV Windsor





Good news in the search for a teenage girl.

Amherstburg police report they have located Audrey Standon and she is safe and sound.

Earlier Wednesday, police issued a notice to ask for the public’s help in finding the 13-year-old girl who was reported missing since early Saturday morning, when she was last seen by her family.

Police did not suspect foul play, but said she was considered a “high risk” missing person.

Amherstburg police say they want to thank the public for all of their tips and concerns.