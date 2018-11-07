Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and sound
Audrey Standon,13, was reported missing. (Courtesy Amherstburg police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 9:27AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 1:28PM EST
Good news in the search for a teenage girl.
Amherstburg police report they have located Audrey Standon and she is safe and sound.
Earlier Wednesday, police issued a notice to ask for the public’s help in finding the 13-year-old girl who was reported missing since early Saturday morning, when she was last seen by her family.
Police did not suspect foul play, but said she was considered a “high risk” missing person.
Amherstburg police say they want to thank the public for all of their tips and concerns.