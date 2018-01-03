

CTV Windsor





Not many residents are taking advantage of the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs reports it has received only 155 applications from residents who sustained flooding after last August’s record rainfall.

Significant rainfall, up to 290 millimetres in some areas, from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29 brought major flooding to Windsor, Tecumseh, and other parts of Essex County.

City of Windsor officials say they received over 6,900 reports of basement flooding.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor-Essex recorded the most expensive single-storm loss across Canada in 2017. The insurance payouts totaled a whopping $154 million.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Bill Mauro activated the program in the City of Windsor and the towns of Amherstburg, Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle and Tecumseh in Essex County in September.

The province says expanding the original activation area will allow more residents who were affected by the flood to submit claims for assistance.

Due to the expansion of the activation area, the deadline to submit claims for applicants in all of the affected municipalities was extended to March 20, 2018.

Affected individuals, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that have experienced property damage or loss as a result of this disaster may be eligible to receive help with emergency and recovery expenses.

The program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or to a main small business, farm or not-for-profit organization. Damage from sewer backup is not eligible under the program except under special provisions for low-income households.

More information and detailed program guidelines are available at ontario.ca/DisasterAssistanceor call toll-free 1-844-780-8925.