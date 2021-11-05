Michigan city on edge as lead water crisis persists

Volunteers prepare bottled water to be distributed to residents at the local high school parking lot Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Benton Harbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Volunteers prepare bottled water to be distributed to residents at the local high school parking lot Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Benton Harbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Windsor Top Stories