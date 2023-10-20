Michigan casino-goers encouraged to cross border, not picket lines
The head of tourism in Windsor-Essex is welcoming any Michigan casino-goers to the regions number one tourist draw as thousands of casino workers in Detroit continue to strike.
The CEO of Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) Gordon Orr said Caesars Windsor offers American gamblers a “world-class” option without needing to cross any picket lines.
“We take no pleasure in the fact that we know that our U.S. gaming friends are in this strike position,” Orr said. “But at the same time we want to recognize that we have a similar offering that has a quality experience on this side of the border.”
“For anyone that wants a world-class gaming experience without having to cross that picket line, certainly Caesars Windsor is an option for them.”
On Tuesday, about 3,700 unionized employees at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown went on strike after their contract expired without a new agreement to replace it.
“U.S. visitors have always been an important part of our business and we welcome them to visit our property, either for the first time or for a return visit, to experience our world-class Caesars brand,” said Caesars Windsor’s manager of public relations and communications Susanne Tompkins in an email statement to CTV News.
“Caesars Windsor is our number one tourist attraction,” Gordon Orr explained. “Of course world-class gaming, a 5,000 seat Coliseum with A-List entertainment, gaming, of course, restaurants. We've got it all. Two hotel towers, and we've got the number one brand in gaming. Caesars Windsor is a major attractor as a brand.”
According to Orr, tourism levels in Windsor-Essex continue to improve to pre-pandemic levels, suggesting the economic spinoff continues to be a lucrative one for the City of Windsor.
“Gamers are very loyal. Caesars Windsor has a huge following,” Orr told CTV News.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced this week a second quarter payment totalling more than $2.3 million was issued to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.
So far, during OLG's fiscal year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, Windsor has received over $5.7 million. Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received more than $88 million.
Officials said the payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario, using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.
Orr noted, “Windsor-Essex enjoys over 4.4 million visitors a year that helps support regionally about 10,000 jobs, and at the same time they leave behind a direct spending of $669 million. So we want to see that money, that economic benefit increase obviously, and we wanted to see in the right direction.”
“The American market, Michigan, Ohio very, very important to the region,” Orr added. “Caesars Windsor plays a huge draw and upwards of 33 per cent of our American visitation is a direct result of those coming over to experience world-class gaming at Caesars Windsor.”
-- With files from AM800 News
