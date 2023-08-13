Megabus will no longer stop in downtown Chatham

After barely four months, Megabus is canceling its service at the downtown Chatham stop due to a lack of ridership, effective Wednesday.

Megabus, operated by Trailways of New York, initially introduced a stop in Chatham in April, running two trips per day, seven days a week along a route from Toronto to Detroit.

According to a release, Megabus said it is currently exploring the potential for an alternate stop location in Chatham-Kent closer to the 401.