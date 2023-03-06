Bus company adds daily Detroit to Toronto route

North American bus company Megabus will soon offer daily service between Detroit and Toronto with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London and Paris, O.

A news release from the company says it is pleased to begin selling tickets between the U.S. and Canadian cities for the first time. The new route comes as part of an expansion of a recent partnership with Trailways of New York.

This expansion will allow for two daily trips between Detroit and Toronto, along with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London, and Paris, Ont.

Schedules are available online and tickets can be purchased for travel starting on April 5.