    • Mayor of Amherstburg suffers broken hip after fall, deputy mayor to step in

    Town Hall in Amherstburg, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

    Amherstburg’s deputy mayor will be taking on some mayoral duties as the town’s mayor recovers from a broken hip.

    The town issued a news release Tuesday stating Mayor Michael Prue suffered a fall on Saturday resulting in a broken him. He received medical attention and underwent a successful surgery on Monday.

    “We are pleased to announce that the surgery went well, and Mayor Prue expects to return home in the next few days. He looks forward to resuming his regular duties as soon as possible,” officials said in the update.

    Due to limited WiFi service at the hospital, Prue was able to only participate in the first 45 minutes of Monday’s council meeting.

    Officials say he still remains informed and engaged in municipal affairs as he recovers.

    During the mayor’s absence, Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb will be stepping in to assist with Prue’s mayoral duties, as required, to ensure the continuation of the town’s regular business. 

