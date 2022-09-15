Matthew Mahoney’s mother testifies during day four of inquest

Brenda Mahoney told the inquest on day four of hearings that she needed her son Matthew to "get some help."

Matthew was shot and killed in March of 2018 after a confrontation with Windsor police on Dufferin Place.

In the weeks leading to his death, Mahoney says she knew her son "felt alone.” During those days, Mahoney’s mother testified Matthew was not taking his medication and was making strange phone calls to the family saying, "I know he wasn't taking care of himself properly.”

She wanted Matthew back on his medication because it made him a different person adding, "He was just the most awesome child and very kind hearted."

Mahoney testified her son was calling police for help and would tell them, "I felt like killing myself." She explained Matthew’s intention was not to take his own life, but at times he felt like he wanted to.

Mahoney says police had taken Matthew to the hospital on occasion, but as he was over 18 and did not consent, she was unable to talk to the doctors or a psychiatrist about her son's treatment.

In June of 2017, Mahoney made the difficult choice to get form two, which under the Mental Health Act allows police to bring a loved one to the hospital for an assessment. At that time she worried Matthew might hurt himself or others.

The family was also concerned for her well-being.

“Probably because of the stigma with schizophrenia,” Mahoney says. “Usually something happens when people go off their meds.”

Mahoney testified her son was on medication during his two week stay in hospital but failed to continue the regiment after he was released because he didn't like the side effects saying, "He had vertigo if he ate a meal."

She explained she wanted to explain to professionals why her son stopped taking his medication, but under current procedures, couldn't participate in his treatment plans.

Mahoney feels the family of someone with a mental illness should be allowed to share information saying, "It's not depression. It's an illness. His brain is wired differently."