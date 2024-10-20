Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling makes historic debut in Windsor, promises to be company Canada can ‘call its own’

A sold-out crowd of professional wrestling fans in Windsor, Ont. set the stage for the debut edition of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP).

MLP is the successor to Maple Leaf Wrestling, the unofficial name of the promotion run by Frank Tunney in Toronto during the 1970s and 1980s.

The promotion is now led by Scott D'Amore, who owns Border City Wrestling (BCW) based in Windsor and previously served as president of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) before being unexpectedly terminated from the position in February.

D'Amore, who acquired the trademarks for Maple Leaf Wrestling, announced in August he would revive the brand under the name Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

MLP Wrestling's first show under the revived brand is split into a two-night broadcast, streaming live on Triller TV from the St. Clair College classic gym this weekend.

"After 40 long years, Canada finally has a wrestling company to call its own," D'Amore told fans Saturday.

Some fans travelled from across Canada and the U.S. to attend the first Maple Leaf Pro tapings.

"We're from Ashland, Ohio, so we've made the almost three-and-a-half-hour car ride. We love Canadian wrestling," said Laura Kwiecien. "We've been up here eight or nine times in the last couple of years to see Border City Wrestling as well. We're big TNA fans too."

John Hilt was beaming with excitement before the first match in MLP history. He said he used to watch Maple Leaf Wrestling back in the 70s and 80s.

"They've resurrected it. I'm very happy for what Scott has done because we didn't know what was going to happen to him when he left TNA," said Hilt. "When we heard he's bringing back Maple Leaf, I just said, 'Wow.' I can't wait."

Notable names who appeared under the original Maple Leaf Wrestling banner include Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, and Bruno Sammartino.

Despite Maple Leaf Wrestling's history, the MLP taping was an opportunity for fans — young and old — to experience something new.

Saturday's MLP taping marked the first time that Adrian Malhiers, a 21-year-old St. Clair College student and lifelong fan, attended a live professional wrestling event.

"I'm really excited to see wrestling here in Canada. As an international student, this is a big thing for me," he said. "I can't put this into words."

Limited tickets are available at the door for Night 2 of MLP's inaugural event. Bell time is at 7 p.m. inside the St. Clair College classic gym.