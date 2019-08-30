

A suspect has been taken into custody after police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent stabbing on Wyandotte Street East.

Officers were called to near Wyandotte Street East and Glengarry Avenue around 7:25 a.m. on Friday.

Initial information received was that a group of people had been involved in an altercation and that one person had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The area was contained and an investigation was launched. Officers obtained a physical description of an involved suspect.

At about 8 a.m., patrol officers found a man matching the suspect description walking in the area. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit are processing the scene.

Members of the Major Crimes Branch are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.