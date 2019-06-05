

CTV Windsor





Careless smoking is being blamed for a house fire in Windsor that injured a father and his son.

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 969 Moy Ave.

“Upon arrival the Windsor Fire Services did detect the audible noise of working smoke alarms," says Jason Williams, an investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office.

Williams confirms an elderly man escaped the home but another man was inside.

“Fire personnel located one party outside the structure and then were advised there was a second occupant within the main floor of the dwelling,” says Williams.

The man rescued from inside the home was transferred to a hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries. His father was treated for smoke inhalation and later released from Windsor Regional Hospital.

Neighbours say the smell of heavy smoke still persists in the area. Emily Morano who lives nearby couldn‘t believe what she was seeing.

“You could visibly see the flames through the windows,” says Morano. “The whole inside of the house looked like it was engulfed in flames."

Windsor Fire and Rescue says the blaze caused $150,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

Williams adds the blaze serves as another reminder to make sure homeowners have functioning smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“It did bring the fire to the attention of at least one of the occupants in the house who was able to self-evacuate,” says Williams.

The names of the victims have not been released.