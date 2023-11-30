WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man reported missing has been found

    Windsor Police

    Windsor police say a man who was reported missing Thursday has been found. 

    Police say Gilbert Gordon has been last spotted on Nov. 28 getting into a white panel van with B.C. licence plate PE020X.

    Gordon is described as a Black man, about 6’ tall and weighs around 185 lbs. He is bald with a full beard.

    He has since been found. 

