Man found inside building after break-in: CKPS

News -

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 33-year-old man after police say they found him inside a property after a break and enter.

An alarm call was received from a local property on Wellington Street Chatham.

When police arrived, a broken window was located. Police say a search of the premises found a lone man inside. This man was placed under arrest and transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters. A check found the man was currently on probation for similar incidents.

He was held for bail on charges of break and enter, mischief and breach of probation.