Man facing charges after pouring beer over woman, her electronics: Chatham-Kent police

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly poured beer over a woman and her electronics during a domestic dispute in Chatham on Friday night.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to an address off Park Avenue West in Chatham in regards to an unwanted person.

Police soon determined that a man and a woman had engaged in a verbal argument, which led to the man “pouring a beer all over” the woman, and then pouring the remaining contents over the woman’s tablet and laptop.

The man then fled the scene prior to police arriving.

While police investigated, the man returned to the house and was placed under arrest.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and assault.

The accused was transported to police headquarters where he was lodged pending a bail hearing.