

The Canadian Press





Windsor police say there may be more local victims after a 33-year-old man was charged with sexual-related offences involving girls under 10 years old.

On Wednesday, March 27, Windsor police started an investigation regarding child abuse.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

Investigators identified an adult male suspect who is believed to have sexually assaulted a female child.

Police say the suspect was an acquaintance with the young victims family / friends and had access to the victim.

The alleged offences are believed to have occurred in Windsor between Feb. 1, 2019 and March 12, 2019.

Wesley Clarkson, a 33-year-old male with ties to Windsor, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, breach of probation and breach of prohibition order.

Clarkson is currently in custody in British Columbia for similar offences, involving female victims under the age of 10 years, from that jurisdiction.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch believe the potential exists for further local victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.