WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a man has been charged with assault after he threw hot chocolate at a woman.

Officers found a man wanted for domestic-related offences early Wednesday morning.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man had thrown a hot chocolate at a woman known to him, while she was out riding her bicycle.

The 40-year-old man of no fixed address was additionally charged with assault.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and released from Court with a future court date of Sept. 30.