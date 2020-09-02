WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a Brampton man is facing numerous charges related to a fraud complaint after attempting to flee from a responding officer.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a suspected fraud taking place at a business in the 2600 block of Lauzon Parkway on Tuesday.

Police say they received information that a man was attempting to fraudulently obtain a financial loan. Responding officers were provided a physical description of the involved suspect.

Upon arrival, officers spotted and approached the suspect male. Police say the man appeared to be evading officers.

When officers told the man he was under arrest, police say he struggled with an officer and soon fled the area on foot into a nearby field with dense foliage.

Officers quickly contained the area and were able to safely arrest the suspect without further incident.

At the scene, officers located and seized a number of financial documents that did not appear to rightfully belong to the suspect.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

Terence Edusei, 34, year old male from Brampton, Ontario, is facing 13 criminal charges, including:

Fraud over $5,000

Utter forged document

Identity theft

Resist arrest

Detectives from the Financial Crimes Branch continue to investigate this matter. Investigators believe that as the suspect was attempting to commit the fraudulent financial transactions, he was using stolen identity documents.

Police are reminding the community of the importance associated with maintaining a regular eye on your financial transaction records and to report any suspicious activity.

Helpful tips and information are available online from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.