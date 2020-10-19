WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 43-year-old Dover Township man after finding a stolen vehicle and motorcycle.

Earlier this month, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a home and adjacent property on Grande River Line.

On the property, officers found a 2006 purple Chevrolet 4-door sedan, reported stolen from Tecumseh in August and a 2014 Triumph 675cc motorcycle, reported stolen in Hamilton.

Total value of the stolen property was estimated at $10,000.

The Dover Township man was arrested last week and charged with two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 19.