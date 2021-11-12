Man caught going 98 km/hr on Malden Road: LaSalle police

Windsor, Ont. -

LaSalle police charged a Sudbury man for going almost double the speed limit on Malden Road.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, an officer says the vehicle was recorded on the mobile radar unit at 98 kilometres/hour in a 50 km/hr zone on Malden Road near Edgemore.

The officer stopped the vehicle and issued the driver with a summons for stunt driving.

As a result of the charge, his drivers licence was automatically suspended for a period of 30 days and the vehicle he was operating was impounded for a period of 14 days, for which he will be responsible for all associated towing and storage fees.

If convicted, he will face a fine of not less than $2000 and his licence could be suspended for not more than two years (if this is a first conviction) and not more than ten years on any subsequent conviction.