

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they are investigating a report of a man impersonating an officer and demanding money from a woman he pulled over.

The incident allegedly occurred in the area of Riverside Drive East and Belleperche Place on Saturday between 2:15 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

Police say a woman driving a small red sedan was pulled over by a vehicle that was driving behind her with a red and blue light flashing on the vehicle.

A man exited the vehicle wearing what was described as a Windsor Police Service button-down shirt with no other police clothing or equipment.

The suspect asked for the victims licence and vehicle documents which were provided.

Police say after a lengthy wait in the vehicle, the suspect returned and demanded money from the victim while holding an unknown weapon. A quantity of money was taken and the victim and suspect both left the area.

The vehicle is described as a black sedan, similar to a Dodge Charger with Ontario licence plate possibly starting with "BJ" or "BJJ". It had a dark tinted windshield with darker tint at the top half, roof light.

The suspect is described as a white man, early to mid-50's, approximately 5'9", with a gold left front tooth and missing a right front tooth. He had wrinkles on his face with sores on the left cheek, dark brown hair with lots of grey, worn short and messy "surfer style", bushy eyebrows, brown mustache with grey highlights, brown beard extending past chin.

He wore a Windsor Police Service button-down t-shirt and dark pants.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to this incident.

Windsor Police would like to remind the public that if at any time during a vehicle stop or interaction with someone identifying them self as a police officer, you can request to see credentials.

If there is ever a doubt that you are being stopped by an actual police officer, do not hesitate to call Windsor Police or 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.