Man airlifted to hospital following Chatham collision

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent.

On Thursday afternoon, Chatham-Kent police were called to the incident that took place on Charring Cross Road around 3:30 p.m.

A 57-year-old Blenheim man was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and the cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Const. Kristen Charron at 519-355-1092.