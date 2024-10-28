Major house fire near downtown Windsor

A fire nearly burned a property to the ground on Mercer Street near downtown Windsor early Monday morning.

Fire broke out on the main floor of the two-storey home around 3:30 a.m.

Flames quickly spread to the second floor and it wasn't extinguished until shortly after 6 a.m.

Crews doused the building in water, flooding Elliott street as a result.

Police, fire officials and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.

“It takes a long time as this time of the Ontario Fire Marshal comes down three or four hours,” said chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste. “If we have to get any warrants to get in the house, any further investigation, it takes a time and there's significant damage. So there's a lot of structural instability in the house, so we gotta take our time to make sure that we work in a safe manner.”

The home is now considered a tear down.

What sparked the fire is still under investigation.