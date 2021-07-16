WINDSOR, ONT. -- Picture great east Indian cuisine, combined with cultural music and dance — all for charitable cause.

It’s the ‘Love for India’ fundraiser taking place on Monday, with proceeds going toward a COVID-19 pandemic aid organization in India.

The event will be held at ‘Restaurant India 47’ on Lesperance Road.

"We understand what's going on in the old country. They're going through a lot over there,” said India 47 owner Nick Aujla. “Unfortunatley they don't have the resources we do to vaccinate our population and that country being the biggest supplier of vaccines to the world - it kind of breaks your heart that they can't take care of their own people yet the rest of the world is being vaccinated at a fairly decent rate."

The campaign is a joint-effort headed by St. Clair College students in the event management program, and supported by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and the Rotary Club of Essex.