WINDSOR -- It appears a new Tim Hortons is under construction in east Windsor.

Workers have been building what looks to be a Tim Hortons at the corner of Forest Glade Drive and Lauzon Parkway, in front of Princess Auto.

Princess Auto employees say their store is still open while work continues.

The new coffee shop is expected to open sometime in the late spring.

CTV News has reached out to Tim Hortons to get details on the location.