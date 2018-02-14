

CTV Windsor





A Windsor teen has completed a decade-long campaign with local homeless agency, Street Help.

Sarah Lewis showed up at Street Help Wednesday with 330 pairs of socks, hats, gloves and candy as part of her "socks warm your heart" donation. She also donated about $3,000.

This is the eleventh and final year of her campaign.

When funding ended for Street Help in 2009, her donations helped save the agency while educating the public on the issues of homelessness.

Lewis will be leaving the area this year for her post-secondary education.

Since her campaign began, Lewis has collected and donated 27,000 socks and about $100,000.

“Wherever I end up, I know that I will be helping someone in need because like I said, it is humanity, there are no borders to compassion,” Lewis said. “You are always going to have to help someone else.”