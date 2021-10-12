Local restaurants slam province’s decision to lift capacity restrictions for only some venues

Irie Jerk in Barrie, Ont. on Fri. Feb. 12, 2021 (Siobhan Morris/CTV News) Irie Jerk in Barrie, Ont. on Fri. Feb. 12, 2021 (Siobhan Morris/CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver